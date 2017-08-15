Ulster Senior League Cup kicks off September 3rd

Cockhill Celtic will face Swilly Rovers in their first step towards defending their Ulster Senior League Cup title. They will join Derry City Reserves, Fanad United and Swilly Rovers in Group A.

Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee United face off in Group B, with Finn Harps Reserves the third side in that group.

The Group games in the USL Cup will take place on 3 dates in September; the 3rd, the 10th and the 24th. September 17th sees the first round of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

In the semi-finals, the Group A winners will meet the runners-up in Group B. The Group B

winners will face the Group A runners-up, with both group winners having home advantage in the semi-finals.