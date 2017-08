Finn Harps have to do without Paddy McCourt and Caolan McAleer in this Friday’s game against St. Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

McCourt received a red card against Galway United, and McAleer has amassed 12 yellow cards, which means a 2 game ban, so he will miss out on the big game against league leaders Cork City on Monday evening.

Monday’s game against Cork will be shown live on RTÉ 2 television.