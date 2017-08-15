Police attacked during trouble at Derry bonfire site

Police came under attack in Derry last night as they dealt with what’s been described as “localised disorder” in the city.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said the disorder occurred in the vicinity of the bonfire site at the banking in the Lecky Road area.

Superintendent McCalmont said people gathered at the bonfire attacked members of the community on the city Walls with bottles and rocks. Police who were deployed to prevent further disorder were subsequently attacked, with petrol bombs and other missiles thrown.

No injuries have been reported.

Tonight will see the lighting of the bonfire, and the Superintendent is urging those in the community to use their influence to control the situation.

**********

PSNI statement in full –

“Members of the public and police in Derry/Londonderry came under attack last night (Monday, 14 August) as they dealt with localised disorder in the city.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said the disorder occurred in the vicinity of the bonfire at the banking in the Lecky Road area.

Superintendent McCalmont said: “Persons gathered at the bonfire attacked members of the community on the city Walls with bottles and rocks. Police who were deployed to prevent further disorder were subsequently attacked by persons who threw petrol bombs and other missiles. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained. This violent behaviour simply damages our communities, and cannot be tolerated.

“Tonight will see the lighting of the bonfire and I would appeal to those in the community to use their influence to control the situation so that we do not have a repeat of last night’s behaviour. I would like to reassure the community that we will deploy the necessary resources to detect and deter those responsible. Where this is not practicable at the time, we shall seek to gather evidence to bring those responsible before the courts. There will be consequences for those choosing to engage in this type of behaviour.

“Local residents do not want this kind of activity on their doorsteps and I would urge those engaged in violence and criminal damage to stay at home.”