A large turnout is expected for the 2017 Donegal Marathon this Sunday, 20th August. Online registrations for this year’s event closes on Friday, 18th August and runners, walkers and relay teams can still enter via www.donegalmarathon.ie.

Children of all ages are also invited to take part in the inaugural Donegal Marathon 1k Kids Fun Run, which gets underway at 10am on Sunday.

For full details visit the Donegal Marathon Facebook page.