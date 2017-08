Inland Fisheries Ireland have renewed their appeal to anglers in Donegal for help in identifying and reporting pink salmon catches.

The non-native Pink Salmon has been sighted in recent times in the Crana and Drowes river in Donegal.

Inland Fisheries Ireland say the sightings of the species are of concern.

Dr Patrick Gargan, Senior Research Officer with IFI say the public’s assistance is vital in establishing the impact the pink salmon will have on the population of Atlantic Salmon: