Harps face a trip to Limerick in the second round of the FAI Cup

The draw was made last evening for the second round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup

Finn Harps, after their dramatic win over Bohs in the first round on Friday night – have been handed a difficult draw – they’ve been paired with another Premier Division club – this time it’s Limerick. And the Munster outfit will have home advantage.

The tie is one of two all-Premier Division games in the second round. St. Pat’s will host Galway United in the other.

The cup holders Cork City have been handed a home tie against Athlone Town.

Dundalk – winners against Derry City in the opening round – are away to Crumlin

Elsewhere it’s Shelbourne v Shamrock Rvrs; Bangor Celtic v Longford Town; Bluebell Utd v Cabinteely and

Drogheda Utd v Cobh Wanderers