This weekend from Friday the 18th to Sunday 20th of August, 8 members of Northwest Snooker Club, Letterkenny will be battling it out against 8 members of Billiard Barinn from Reykjavik, Iceland in the first European Snooker Club Challenge.

Club members at the moment are busy preparing for this event, with a mixture of singles and scotch doubles being played.

Play starts at 10 am on Friday.