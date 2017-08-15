Dylan takes Dingle title for second successive year

The Letterkenny teenager chalked up five winners over the three-day event. Indeed, he could well have had another victory, had he not been forced to retire because of a minor knee injury sustained at the start of the derby – he was involved in a collision with another horse and jockey and was forced to give up his remaining three mounts.

Most young jockeys dream of getting one winner at what is regarded at the Cheltenham of flapping. But Dylan’s fruitful weekend brought his winning tally to 14 over the last three seasons at Dingle – a truly remarkable achievement by any jockey’s standards.

Dylan is in England this week where he is completing a race scholarship.