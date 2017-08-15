Body found in search for missing diver

The search for a Canadian diver in his 60’s who’d been missing off the northwest coast since Saturday afternoon has been stood down after a body was found shortly after 7 o’clock last night.

The body of the diver was discovered following a search for a Canadian national who was among a group who were deep-sea diving on a World War Two shipwreck off Malin Head at the weekend.

Malin Head Coast Guard were alerted on Saturday after one of the diving group was reported missing – and an operation got underway which was jointly co-ordinated with the Coast Guard operations centre in Belfast.

The body was brought ashore at Downings for formal identification and a Post Mortem examination.