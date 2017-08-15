Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom back together? These pictures seem to indicate so…

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be back together so love IS alive!

The two sparked romance reunion rumours after they were seen together at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles last weekend.

They dated for about 10 months before their reps announced they had called it quits in February. However, last weekend, Bloom was seen with his arms around the pop star in the Staples Centre.

A number of fans managed to grab photos of the two of them together:

“They definitely seemed like they’re back together,” an eyewitness told E! News. “They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses.”

Both stars were dressed casually with black baseball hats and according to the witness, “They looked like they were having the time of their lives. People didn’t really bug her. I don’t really think people knew it was them because they had hats on and stuff.”

