UFU calls for more cross border cooperation to tackle rural crime

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the latest rural crime statistics underline the need for tougher action when criminals are brought before the courts.

Rural crime is down around 15% according to latest figures, but it still costs in excess of £3 million each year in Northern Ireland.

UFU President Barclay Bell says the situation is worsened in Northern Ireland by the ability of thieves to take livestock and expensive machinery across the border.

Mr bell says there initiatives such as trailer marking, freeze branding livestock and the use of tracker devices on tractors and other machinery is welcome, but more must be done in terms of cross border cooperation ……..