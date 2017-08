Two men have been arrested in the Omagh area in connection with suspected terrorism offences.

The 46 and 23 year old men were arrested this morning on suspicion of offences under the Public Processions Act & Section 13 of the Terrorism Act.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into an unnotified parade in the Lurgan area on April 15th 2017.

Both men are currently helping Police with their enquiries.