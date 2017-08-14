The Countdown is on to the Gartan Swim Challenge this Saturday

The countdown is on to the annual Gartan Swim Challenge on this Saturday 19 th
August. Over one hundred swimmers have already entered, but there is still time
for anyone, from competent swimmers wanting to give the open water a go to
seasoned tri-athletes, to get their entry in.
The Gartan event provides a taster for open water swimming, or an opportunity
to test yourself over a longer distance. Like last year there are three main
distances—a 750-metre course for those who wish to try the open water, 1500-
metres for the more adventurous, and for those aspiring to a longer distance
there is a 3.8km swim.
There is also a shorter distance (300m) for younger open water swimmers aged
12-16.
There will be prizes in different categories—a skins category for those who swim
without a wetsuit, and age group prizes for younger and older swimmers.
Why not go along on Saturday and give your support—swimming starts at 11am,
with the longer distances heading off at 12.