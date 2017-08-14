Stapleton on form as Ireland come from behind against Japan

Nora Stapleton took a deserved Player of the Match award in Ireland’s win against Japan in the Women’s Rugby World Cup yesterday.

The Fahan native was 4 from 4 with her kicks, 3 conversions and a crucial penalty to bring Ireland 17-14 ahead.

Japan led 14-0 at the break, but Ireland came back strong in the second half to win out 24-14.

The Irish team now look ahead to a Winner-Take-All clash against France on Thursday to decide who goes through to the Semi-Final as pool winners. France beat Australia comfortably 48-0 yesterday.