Push to tackle illegal dumping in Derry’s Rosemount

A local Councillor in Derry is calling on the public’s assistance to help identify persons responsible for illegal dumping in the Rosemount area.

Councillor Mickey Cooper was speaking after taking part in a community clean up with residents in Lower Nassau Street and Grafton Street.

It is believed that some litter has originated from street drinkers with over 100 empty beer cans found, while the clear out of student accomodation is blamed on larger items like furniture being dumped on the streets.

Councillor Cooper says he needs the help of locals in identifying those responsible…………