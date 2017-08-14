Man arrested in connection with Derry attack is released unconditionally

The 32 year old man arrested in relation to a paramilitary style shooting in the Lisfannon Park area of Derry last Tuesday and a previous attack in March of this year has been released unconditionally.

People arrested under The Terrorism Act must either be charged or released unconditionally – bail is not permitted under this legislation.

Police sources have indicated that interviews under arrest are a key part of all investigative strategies, and they are committed to following all lines of enquiry.