Irish Water criticised following problems in Ramelton and Letterkenny

A Donegal Councillor is hitting out at Irish Water, saying a delay in identifying a problem which has affected supplies between Ramelton and Letterkenny since Saturday is intolerable.

Irish Water say repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Letterkenny, Ramelton Road, Killycreen, Prablin, Glenleary, Arddrumman, Carrowcashel, Cairn Hill, Killydonnell, Carrygault, Shellfield and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Up until late this morning, the problem had not been identified, with Cllr Ian Mc Garvey saying he’s never seen such a delay in identifying and resolving a water problem.

Cllr Mc Garvey says there are also serious problems with communications…………