Foyle Search and Rescue replace another vandalised lifebelt in Derry

Foyle Search and Rescue has made an appeal to the public after a Lifebelt was thrown into the River Foyle.

The rescue charity is calling on anyone who may observe any lifesaving devices being tampered with to contact Police immediately.

They say extensive plans regarding relocation and additional new Lifebelts being placed along the River Foyle are in their final stages.

On Saturday last while Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers were on duty they received a report of a preson seen tampering with a Lifebuoy on the Peace Bridge in Derry.

The person was observed throwing the lifebuoy and 150m of rope into the river and proceeding to leave the area.

It is understood that the lifebuoy and rope could not be recovered however, the lifering was replaced by Foyle Search & Rescue.

The rescue charity say extensive plans regarding relocation and additional new Lifebelts being placed along the River Foyle for the publics safety are in their Final stages.