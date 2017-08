The Fire Service in Donegal is urging people not to leave phone and tablet chargers plugged in over night, and to ensure everything is plugged out while on holiday.

It follows a fire in an unoccupied apartment in Letterkenny on Friday morning, which is believed to have been linked to a charger which had been plugged in since the previous day.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Glen Hamilton says it’s important that people ensure chargers and other devices are plugged out: