Wild Atlantic Way named as one of the ‘World’s Ultimate Road Trips’

Travel bible Lonely Planet has named the Wild Atlantic Way as one of the ‘world’s ultimate road trips’.

This is the latest in a number of accolades afforded to Co Donegal.

In welcoming the news, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland said this is; “wonderful news and will surely help to inspire travellers everywhere to put Ireland on their holiday wish-list. It is another well-deserved accolade for Ireland and our spectacular scenery, which provides Tourism Ireland with a great hook to continue to promote the Wild Atlantic Way and the island of Ireland around the world as a ‘must visit’ destination.”

In Lonely Planets latest publication, ‘Epic Drives of the World’ the Causeway Coastal Route has also been named as one of the ‘world’s ultimate road trips’.

Minister Joe McHugh commended all those who work in our tourism industry and said that in Donegal there is a definite increase in tourists travelling from overseas as our tourism industry continues to thrive.