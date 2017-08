The local soccer season starts up again on August 20th.

The Inishowen and Donegal leagues kick-off next Sunday with the Clubman Shirts League Cup and the Brian McCormick Cup respectively.

Gary Foy from the Donegal League joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport to look ahead to the season…

Terence Hegarty also joined Myles to preview the Inishowen League…