Searches continuing for missing diver off Fanad Head

Searches are continuing off Fanad Head today for a diver who went missing yesterday afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly before 4pm when Malin Head Coastgurad received a report that a diver had not returned to surface after a deep dive.

It is understood that the group of divers were 65m below the surface at the sight of a wreck 16 miles north of Fanad Lighthouse.

Loughswilly Lifeboat is being assisted by Rescue 118, Portrush Lifeboat and a number of local boats.

Lough Swilly RNLI Lifeboat Press Officer is Joe Joyce: