Police investigating the shooting of a 33 year-old man in Derry on Tuesday night last have arrested a man.

The 33 year-old was set upon by four masked men in the Lisfannon Park area of the city and shot four times, sustaining injuries to his legs and abdomen.

A 32 year-old man from the Lettershandoney area was arrested today in connection with the paramilitary style shooting and a previous attack in March.