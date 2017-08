Tyrone defeated Donegal in the Buncrana Cup final today by 3 points.

1-09 v 1-06 was the final score in Buncrana, after an early goal from Donegal and the teams being level at half-time.

Tyrone manager Stephen McHugh was delighted with his side’s win…

Gary Duffy was disappointed that his Donegal side lost, and put it down to his side running out of legs following their tough morning semi-final with Monaghan…