Police issue advice for motorists ahead of today’s Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade

Police have issued information for motorists ahead of the Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade later today.

They have advised that a number of road closures will be in place with the main parade commencing at 12:30pm and due to return to the city at approximately 5pm.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and take extra care on the diversionary routes.

Traffic diversions will be in place from 10:30am with traffic not permitted onto the parade route after 12pm.

Motorists travelling from Limavady to Strabane will be diverted at Caw Roundabout via Crescent Link, Trench Road, and Duncastle Road to Newbuildings.

While traffic coming from Strabane will be diverted at Newbuildings to Altnagelvin.

Traffic bound for the Cityside is advised to use the Foyle Bridge.

City side-bound traffic and local residents will be permitted to use Victoria Road and lower deck of Craigavon Bridge, although delays are expected.

There will be no access from the lower deck of the bridge onto Duke Street.

Chapel Road will be made available for local residents to travel in both directions throughout the day.

People attending the parade are advised to use official car parks.