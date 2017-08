It is Senior Club Championship time in Derry and Banagher caused something of an upset in last night’s opening game.

Mark Lynch and company defeated the LOUP 1-17 to 1-15 in a cracking contest at Owenbeg. The remaining first round games are spread out over this weekend.

Former Derry All-Ireland winner and Ballinascreen clubman Eamon Burns looks ahead to this weekend’s action with Tom Comack…