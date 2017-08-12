Fancy a serious Challenge? – Donegal Swap Around marathon details announced

A new endurance event, the Donegal Swap Around Marathon,takes place on Saturday, September 9th, it starts and finishes at Logues of Cranford.

The event begins with a 42k two-up time trial cycle, and both team members must finish together.

In the 42k swap around marathon, one person cycles and the other person runs with a swap taking place every 5k.

The challenge finishes with a 42k two-up time trial, and the team must finish together.

Chris Ashmore spoke with Sean McFadden, one of the race organisers, and also Marty Lynch, who specialises in extreme and added endurance events to find out more…