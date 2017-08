The Central Statistics Office latest report from Census 2016 shows that Donegal and the wider North West region has the lowest rate of homelessness in Ireland.

According to the CSO nationally, there is an increase on the number of people sleeping rough or in homeless accommodation.

In the North West 40 people were homeless last April on Census night, 31 of whom were men while 9 were women.

The latest findings reveal that a total of 6,906 people were homeless throughout the country.