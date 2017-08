Donegal Bay Rowing Club will host the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Ballyshannon next weekend starting Friday the 18th until Sunday the 20th.

The event was a great success in Ballyshannon last year, and they hope to repeat their great work and success this year.

Seamus McGuire, Chairperson of the Donegal Bay Rowing Club, previewed the championships on Saturday Sport with Chris Ashmore…