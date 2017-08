Kerry ran out 0-25 v 1-09 winners against Donegal in the U21B All-Ireland Hurling Quarter-Final.

It was a game that Kerry led all the way through in Dr. Hyde Park in Roscommon, with the Kingdom leading 0-12 v 0-04 at half-time.

The win sees Kerry move onto the semi-final of the U21B All-Ireland Hurling Championship.