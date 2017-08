Rory McIlroy is 5 off the lead on 1 over after a first round 72 at the US PGA Championship in Quail Hollow.

Graeme McDowell ended 2 over.

Padraig Harrington carded four double-bogeys in a disastrous 8-over par round of 79.

Shane Lowry fared slightly better, with a 3-over 74.

Kevin Kisner and Thorbjorn Olesen share a one shot lead on 4 under.