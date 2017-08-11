Protest to take place against paramilitary style shootings in Derry

A protest against so called punishment attacks will take place this evening at 5pm at the Peace Park in Derry’s Foyle Street.

The organisers Over the last number of weeks there as been a huge increase in such attacks, culminating in the disgusting shooting of a young man in the legs and stomach on Tuesday night in the Bogside.

Under the banner “RAAD – Not in our Name”, the organisers of this evening’s event say there is real anger that such barbarism is carried out by those who claim to have a community mandate.