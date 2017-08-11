Orthopaedic patients are suffering because of bed shortage- O’Rourke

An Orthopeadic Surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital has spoken of the frustration he feels at the number of times procedures are cancelled, and claims his patients are being left to suffer.

Peter O’Rourke says while the number of surgeons at the hospital has increased, waiting lists continue to grow, and he and his colleagues cannot do the work they are there to do.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Ten to One Show today, Mr O’Rourke said orthopaedics does not get the same attention as other disciplines, and that’s unfair………………