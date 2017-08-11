New oyster exhibition opens at Doagh Famine Village

An oyster exhibition has been officailly launched at the Doagh Famine Museum as part of the ‘Taste the Atlantic- a Seafood Journey’ trail.

The industry in Donegal is now valued at over €11 million, currently employing 317 people and producing 2,475 tonnes of Irish rock and native oysters each year.

The exhibition has been developed by Bord Iascaigh Mhara in partnership with Fáilte Ireland with the trail running along Wild Atlantic Way route from the Inishowen Peninsula down to Oysterhaven Bay in Cork.

Richard Donnelly is Aquaculture Business Planning Manager with Bord Iascaigh Mhara………….

Picture – L-R: Pat Doherty, Owner, Doagh Famine Village; Derek Diver, Crocknagee Oysters; Richard Donnelly, BIM and Maire Aine Gardner, Fáilte Ireland