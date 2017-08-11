Murray says Causeway Coast and Glens Council must support Foyle Ferry

The Cathoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District is warning that the future of the Foyle Ferry service relies heavily on co-operation from all local representatives both sides of the border.

It’s understood that this year, Donegal County Council provided subvention for the ferry without any funding contributed by the Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Cllr. Jack Murray says the ferry service benefits both communities equally.

He says some Councillors across the border don’t seem to recognise this, and he’s urging them to support what is an important service for both areas………..