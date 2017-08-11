McCrossan condemns Strabane abduction

A West Tyone MLA has completely condemned the the abduction of a 22-year-old man late last night in Strabane.

Police say the man was walking in the Carlton Drive area at around 11 o’clock last night when a grey van pulled up alongside him.

He was pulled inside the vehicle, where his abductors placed a hood over his head, and tied his hands and feet.

The van was then driven some distance out of the town before stopping. At that point, police say a vicious assault was carried out on the victim by a number of men.

The man sustained some serious injuries during this ordeal including a large gash to the head and a suspected broken arm.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has appealed to anyone with information to come forward: