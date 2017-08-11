Harps face Bohs in FAI Cup tonight

There’s five games in the FAI cup first round this evening.

Harps meet Bohemians at Finn Park in an 8.00 kick-off.

Harps beat Bohs at Finn Park in the league a few weeks ago, but Bohs have recently secured great away wins over Cork City and Shamrock Rovers and will be hoping to give the cup a real go this season.

Harps manager OIllie Horgan is expecting a tough game and feels that Harps will have to improve on their showing in last week’s 3-1 home defeat by Galway.

Elsewhere, Cabinteely welcome UCD, Waterford take on Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers clash with Glenville and Wexford take on Crumlin United.

Derry City are not in action until Monday when they take on Dundalk at Oriel Park.