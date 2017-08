The search has begun to find Ireland’s National Enterprising Town 2017.

Letterkenny and Donegal Town are both competing in the Bank of Ireland National Enterprising Town Competition, with a total prize fund of €110,000

The judging panel will visit each of the local organising committees from late August through to mid-October with the winners announced at an awards ceremony in November.

The National Enterprise Town Programme Manager is Eileen Collery…………