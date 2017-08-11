Eddie Dsane grabs extra time win for Harps in cup thriller

Finn Harps 4 Bohemians 3

FInn Harps are through to the second round of the FAI Cup after a memorable win,

Bohs took the lead against the run of play on 22 minutes, when following a corner, Dinny Corcoran made space outside the box before firing past Ciaran Gallagher with a finely executed shot.

Harps drew level on the half hour when Millien whipped in a free from the left for Kilian Cantwell to get the final touch in a crowded goalmouth.

The home side was then awarded a penalty on 34 minutes when Ibrahim Keita went down in the box under a challenge by Rob Cornwall and Sean Houston rifled home the spot-kick to put the home side ahead.

Bohs drew level five minutes into the second half as Paddy Kavanagh latched onto a left win cross to make it 2-2 and moments later Fuad Sule shot inches wide.

Derek Pender made it 3-2 for the Dublin side after a neat one-two with Corcoran on 76 minutes before Houston fired in his second penalty in stoppage time after Caolan McAleer was fouled to force the game into extra time.

Eddie Dsane then hit a wonder-strike free from outside the box in the first period of extra time which cannoned in off the underside of the bar to put Harps 4-3 ahead, and they held on.