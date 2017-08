A Dublin registered Hyundai Coupe that was being sought following a burglary at the Ballyliffin Townhouse on Wednesday night has been located.

The car was found intact by the PSNI on the outskirts of Derry, and is being technically examined.

Gardai say they are working closely with the PSNI as the investigation progresses.

Inspector David Murphy says the help of the public has been very important in this investigation…………