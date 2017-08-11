22 year old man abducted and assaulted in Strabane

A man’s been abducted and assaulted in Strabane.

Police say the man’s injuries are not life threatening, but he was subjected to a horrific attack which has left him with suspected broken bones.

Police say the 22 year old was walking in the Carlton Drive area at around 11 o’clock last night when a grey van pulled up alongside him. He was pulled inside the vehicle, where his abductors placed a hood over his head, and tied his hands and feet.

The van was then driven some distance out of the town before stopping. At that point, police say a vicious assault was carried out on the victim by a number of men.

The man was then driven back to the town and left in Bradley Way just before midnight.

He sustained some serious injuries during this ordeal including a large gash to the head and a suspected broken arm.

Police say while the injuries are not life threatening, this was a horrifying attack that will have a major impact on the victim and his loved ones.

In a statement, police in Strabane are calling for community help in identifying the perpetrators of this crime, saying there can be no justification for criminal groups attempting to control communities through fear and violence.