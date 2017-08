The death has taken place of John Diver, from Gortmacall, Milford, who was particularly well known in Clay Pigeon shooting circles.

A former winner of Donegal Sports Star Awards for clay pigeon shooting, he was the founder member of Mulroy Clay Pigeon Club.

He won numerous local, national and international honours.

The funeral will take place this morning at 11.00 am in St. Peter’s Church, Milford.