Irish Water are to fund a new water main near Ballindrait.

The proposed works will see 1.6km of piping replaced on the Regional Road R264 between Ballindrait village and the Murlog Junction with the N14.

The works are scheduled to be completed by mid-October, and will be followed by road re-surfacing.

Local Cllr Gary Doherty has made numerous representations in the past over problems in the supply there and is hopeful that this work resolve those issues: