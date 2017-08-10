Inland Fisheries Ireland announces funding round for improvement proposals

Inland Fisheries Ireland is inviting applications from Donegal and nationwide for funding for projects across a number of areas.

A total of 2 million euro is being made available nationally.

Applications are invited from groups, associations, clubs, local authorities or other appropriate bodies looking to improve Ireland’s fisheries resource.

Dr Ciaran Byrne is CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland………..

A special information evening on the funding and how to apply will be held at Harvey’s Point Hotel on Tuesday, September 12th at 7pm.