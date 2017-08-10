GAA Programme

On this week’s programme Gary Duffy manager of the Donegal U-16 football team joins Tom Comack to look ahead to next weekend’s Buncrana Cup, Ulster U-16 football finals.

Donegal, Monaghan, Tyrone and Cavan have qualified for the last final stages of the competition which are on this Saturday.

Donegal face Monaghan, in one semi-final in Burt, on Saturday morning.

And Tyrone play Cavan, in the other, semi-final in Muff, also on Saturday morning.

The final is on in Buncrana, on Saturday afternoon.

Also Brian McEniff joins Tom following his latest award a GPA Lifetime Achievement Award which was revealed earlier this week and he is due to receive next month