Cross border investigation underway following Ballyliffin pub burglary

Gardai are trying to trace the movements of a Dublin registered Hyundai Coupe, following a burglary at the Ballyliffin Townhouse last night.

Two men in their late twenties / early thirties and not believed to be Irish nationals escaped towards the border with a sum of cash.

Gardai are trying to trace the movements of the car, registration number 03 D 76181.

The PSNI and gardai are engaged in a cross border investigation.

Earlier, on the Ten to One Show, Inspector David Murphy outlined the details of the investigation to Greg Hughes…………..