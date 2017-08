Tyrone are through to the All-Ireland U-17 Final at Croke Park.

In the semi-final on Wednesday evening, they defeated Meath 1-14 to 0-10.

Ethan Jordan scored the only goal early on at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan to put Tyrone into a 1-2 to no score lead.

The Under 17s now join the Seniors on a triple bill in Croke Park on August 27th.