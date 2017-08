A man has been shot four times in what police have described as a ‘brutal and horrific’ attack in Derry.

Four masked men targeted the 33 year old in the Lisfannon Park area of the Bogside just after half nine last night.

The victim’s been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries on his legs and abdomen.

Freelance Journalist Eamonn McDermott was speaking on the 10 to 1 show earlier and says there is speculation locally that the victim was brought to Derry to be shot: