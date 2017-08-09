Seasonal & Part time workers’ rights ignored by Government – Cope

The Government is being criticised over their lack of action on the rights of seasonal and part time workers in Donegal and elsewhere.

It follows news that a report which is to contain a review of their social protection entitlements is not expected to be published until the next budget is announced.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the issue must be addressed now or it will lead to a skills shortage in certain employment sectors.

He says the situation at present is also causing huge difficulties in households throughout the county and West of Ireland: