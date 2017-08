The rescue 118 helicopter was tasked on Wednesday evening to assist Gardai in the search for a missing 9 year-old boy near Grianan of Aileach, Donegal.

He was reported missing at around 5pm on Wednesday with the search intensifying as nightfall approached.

However the helicopter was stood down and the search was called off when it was determined the boy had left the area and he was later found ‘safe and well’